Cloudy, but seasonable for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 60s this afternoon with stubborn cloud cover hanging around. Expect more clouds Tuesday with the potential for a couple of sprinkles as well.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Staying cloudy Monday.

Small chance of rain Tuesday, but moisture is lacking.

Another cold front Wednesday.

Small rain chances this weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cold start with temperatures near freezing in Central Texas. Clouds are lingering over our area, and will hang around for a good chunk of the day. Showers down over the Hill Country will attempt to head our way, but will struggle to make it due to a lack of moisture at ground level. We'll see another round try to do the same tomorrow as a disturbance swings over our area. Once again, moisture will be hard to come by in the lower levels, so most of this will evaporate, but clouds and sprinkles will be around Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

Another cold front swings in Wednesday, clearing out the skies. At first this will lead to slightly warmer conditions Wednesday in the mid 60s, but eventually colder air will move in, bringing a freeze overnight and 50s for Thursday. We'll warm up slightly again before another cold front arrives this weekend. That could bring a couple of showers as well on Saturday, but no real lasting cold as 60s will be on the way next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.