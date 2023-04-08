Cloudy and warmer for Easter Sunday

25 WEATHER — It has been a quiet day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with some clouds around and temperatures mainly in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a slightly warmer day with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. There is a slight chance to see some isolated showers during the afternoon hours but we aren't expecting anything to significant to occur. So, any Easter egg hunts or outdoor festivities should remain doable.

Monday we will see chances of some scattered storms across the area. But we are still a day or so out so we will continue to keep an eye on that system, make sure to stay up to date with your weather forecasts.

The majority of the week will remain quiet though with temperatures in the 70s and we could see some low 80s by the end of the week.

Models are pushing more chances of rain into the area next weekend but that is still 7 to 8 days out so things may change.

Happy Easter everyone!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather