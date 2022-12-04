Cloudy and warm to start the week

25 WEATHER — Today, conditions have remained cloudy and cool with temperatures mainly in the 50s. A few light rain showers are across the area but don't expect much accumulation. We will hold onto these cloudy conditions through tonight with a possibility of some drizzle and fog.

The fog may stick around through Monday morning with the best chance of this fog sticking east of Interstate 35. Make sure to be careful during the morning commute tomorrow.

Overall, Monday and Tuesday will be dry for the most part but these clouds will be sticking around. The best chance to see some more rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures over the next four days will be well above average ranging in the 70s. The average high around this time of year is 63°. Enjoy the warm temperatures!

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather