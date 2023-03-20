Cloudy and cool for the first day of Spring

25 WEATHER — It has been another cool day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures hanging out in the 50s.

We will see another chilly night with temperatures dropping back into the 30s. A couple of our eastern counties will be in a Freeze Warning starting tonight. Make sure to protect the 4 P's: pets, plants, pipes, and people.

Tomorrow will be another cool day for the first official day of Spring with temperatures hanging out in the 50s as well.

Temperatures will begin to warm up Tuesday back into the 60s, pushing the low 70s. We will also see some slight chances of rain showers but the better chance to see more of this much needed rain is shaping up to push through Thursday yet again. As of now, we will see showers and the possibility of some storms but we will continue to keep an eye on it.

Wednesday will be even warmer in the 70s to low 80s and we will hold onto those 70s and potential 80s temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

