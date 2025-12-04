Cloudy and chilly weather continue through Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be chilly tonight with clouds and patchy areas of drizzle. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning. Friday, the clouds stick around with a few showers, especially across the southern and eastern parts of Central Texas. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s east and mid to upper 50s west where you could see a few peeks of sun.

The weekend is looking better as west winds at 5-15mph blow the clouds and colder air away during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s, so get out and enjoy! Another cold front arrives Sunday, so that will bring gusty north winds and highs near 60°.

It will start off cool next week with highs in the mid 50s Monday, but we should see highs around 70° by the middle part of next week!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.