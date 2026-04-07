Clouds return but dry conditions remain through Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning Central Texas! Wind flow is working its way around the clock. We are moving from Monday's northeast flow to an easterly output. This morning we are waking up in the 40s once again, and will land a degree or two warmer in the 70s today.

As we move into Tuesday, a fast-moving trough from the West Coast will swing through North Texas. But since our air is pretty dry, don’t expect much in the way of rain—maybe just a sprinkle for a few lucky spots. Those clouds will hang around through Wednesday.

A change in wind direction takes place mid week. A southerly wind flow sets in and we warm up more on Wednesday, with highs rising to the mid-70s. By Thursday, a cold front tries to drop in from the north, but it stalls out—so instead of cooling down, we’ll maintain our warmer air and temperatures jump to the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, things get interesting as we approach the weekend. An upper low spinning over the northeast Pacific will eventually make its way to southern California by Sunday. This shifting pattern stirs up “return flow” (which means warmer, moist air moving back in) and creates conditions ripe for storms along the dryline each evening. Rain chances arrive Thursday and increase on Friday .

From Saturday into Monday, rain chances may favor more of West Texas this weekend. But chances for thunderstorms remain, especially west of I-35. Depending on the “cap”—a layer of warm air that can block storms—these rounds could vary in strength and coverage, so keep an eye out for updates. All told, this is classic spring weather for Texas: comfortable to start, then unsettled with stormy spells as we head deeper into April. Stay tuned, and enjoy the roller coaster ride!

This story was reported on-air by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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