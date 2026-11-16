Clearing skies Monday as nights stay cold

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a rainy and cool Sunday, temps are cool this Monday morning. Between the rain-cooled air and the previous cold front (which came through on Friday), temperatures are in the mid-40s this morning with a few lingering sprinkles and light showers.

From here, skies will clear by the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s for most of the region, but locations west near Lampasas stay more cloudy and temps only reach the upper 50s as a result. The clear skies tonight mean temperatures drop big time and could lead to lows in the upper 30s for Waco and Gatesville - low 40s for Temple and Killeen.

The rest of the week will warm gradually. High temperatures are in the upper 60s on Tuesday, then 70s starting Wednesday. We're not expecting any rain until Sunday & Monday of next week (November 22-23).

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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