Clearing out for Monday

25 WEATHER — Clouds and even some rain have blanketed the area today with temperatures hanging out in the 70s.

As far as the rain goes for today we aren't looking at anything severe just some much needed rain falling across Central Texas.

The rain may linger on a bit through tonight but the rain will taper off and clouds will move out so tomorrow we will be seeing a little more sunshine across the area.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer into the low 80s.

As of now, Tuesday through Thursday we will see storms chances increase. We aren't looking at anything severe but we are still in May so we will continue to track these storms if they do develop and bring you the latest.

The weather pattern will calm down again by the end of the week with temperatures generally in the 80s, maybe flirting with some low 90s.

Enjoy this nice calm rainy day for some!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather