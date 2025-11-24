Clearing and cooler as we head toward Thanksgiving

25 EVENING WEATHER — Storms will continue to shift eat this evening, and we will see clearing skies tonight. West winds will bring in drier air, so we should cool down into the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking nicer, so travel will be better leading up to Thanksgiving around here. Highs will rise into the low 70s Tuesday, but colder air will arrive Wednesday, so highs will fall into the low 60s.

Thanksgiving Thursday is looking nice and fall-like! It will start off chilly in the upper 30s, but highs will reach close to 60° with plenty of sunshine.

Things start to change again as we head into the weekend after Thanksgiving. This is where we could have some travel issues around here as we head back home. Friday looks dry, but clouds will be on the increase through the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday, scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s.

Next week, colder air is posed to move into parts of Texas. How much cold makes it here? Time will tell, but we will track it closely!