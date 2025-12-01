Clearing and cold tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — It was a cold day on Monday with showers and clouds. We should clear out tonight with lows around freezing. All the precipitation will be done by the time we hit freezing, so no travel problems are expected. The sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds start to increase again Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. It will warm up quite a bit with southwest winds and highs in the upper 60s. Another cold front will move through Wednesday night, so temperatures Thursday will likely not get out of the 40s. Clouds stick around Friday, but the rain should move east. Highs will be cool in the 50s.

This weekend is looking nice as we warm up. Highs should shoot up into the low 70s Saturday with sunshine and southwest winds. A weak cold front arrives Sunday, so that will bring highs back down into the low 60s.