Christmas week starts off warm!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Morning clouds will erode to some sunshine this afternoon as south winds pump in warmer air pushing highs to the mid 70s. Expect the warm weather to hang around into the holiday as well!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning features clouds and fog.

South winds bring warmer air today.

Warm pattern through Christmas day.

Pattern change to start next week.

Good morning! After yesterday left some areas cloudy and cool, and others warm, we'll all see the warmth work in today. A deck of low clouds has been working northward today as low-level moisture has been increasing. That is leading to some fog in spots this morning, and while it won't be widespread, you may encounter some if you're doing some Christmas shopping. The same south winds will slowly erode that cloud cover into the afternoon. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine starting to work in.

South winds stay breezy through the week with high pressure overhead. That's the same thing that brings us triple digits around July and August, but since it's December, will only max out in the low 80s. Still, that means temperatures will remain around 20 degrees above normal through the holiday. There may be a pattern change early next week that could bring a cold front and some small rain chances, but temperatures should still stay slightly above normal even behind that as a mild winter continues!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

