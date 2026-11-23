25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather will be very holiday-like as we head toward Thanksgiving. We are tracking a storm system that will bring clouds and a chance for a few on and off showers Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s along and west of I-35, with 50s to the east. With a wind out of the north at 10-20mph, it will be quite chilly. Any showers will clear out of here Tuesday night, so there will be a chance for some temperatures below freezing, especially west of I-35. It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring another chance for freezing temperatures for more of the area. If you have any tender vegetation that you want to protect, make sure you do that over the next 48 hours.

Thanksgiving afternoon is looking beautiful as we climb into the upper 50s to near 60°. It's all up from there! Highs will be in the mid 60s Friday, and the low to mid 70s Saturday into Sunday. More 70s are possible next week as well!

Be safe heading to Grandma's house over the next few days!

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