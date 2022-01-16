Chilly start to our Sunday, warm up over next few days

CENTRAL TEXAS — A very cold start to our Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

We are expecting some breezes throughout the morning as well which means wind chill in some areas are in the teens.

Make sure to grab the jacket today!

We will see lots of sunshine this afternoon with afternoon highs in the 50s and potentially low 60s in some areas. But, these cool temperatures won't last too long.

As we head into the beginning of next week we will see 60s on Monday and maybe even a few areas in the 70s on Tuesday. But, don't put the jackets away just yet!

Another front is on the way for Wednesday putting us back into the 40s and 50s. There are some rain chances nearing the end of the work week. We will continue to track this over the next few days.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

