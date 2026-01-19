Chilly start gives way to mild day for Monday, but we are keeping an eye on cold air for this weekend.

CENTRAL TEXAS — A weak cold front will pass through today, but won't bring much change to our weather. Eventually that sets us up for rain chances Wednesday with even colder air this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Weak cold front arrives today, bringing reinforcing dry air.

Rain chances return Wednesday.

Keeping an eye on cold air potential this weekend.

Good morning! It's another cold start to your morning, but thankfully not a hard freeze like what we woke up to Sunday morning. We have a weak cold front moving through today, but it won't bring a ton of colder air. Rather it will just bring reinforcing dry air as highs still climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. North breezes will be around, but they will be gentle. That front will wash out to our south allowing moisture to ride up over it bringing more cloud cover for Tuesday. Eventually that will turn into some rain showers on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms possible. The best chances will be east of I-35.

Following that system, our next focus shifts to a chunk of cold air expected to come in for the weekend. It looks like we will have some rain already breaking out Friday, and as that next cold front comes in, models are in decent agreement that temperatures will fall below freezing as early as overnight Friday and stay close to freezing during the day Saturday. IF that were to be the case, we could be looking at the potential mainly for freezing rain and sleet. We are still 5-7 days out from the weekend, so we want to see how this agreement hangs around over the next 24-48 hours before we really lock in for that forecast. Regardless, cold air looks to be almost certain so have the materials you need to winterize the house for the weekend. We will keep you posted.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

