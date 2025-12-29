Chilly Monday ahead thanks to Sunday's cold front!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thanks to yesterday's cold front, we will see a cloudy chilly day today with highs only reaching the 40s! Overnight, as winds relax, a widespread freeze will settle in.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Chilly conditions hold on with highs reaching the 40s today.

Hard freeze expected tonight.

Warming up to start the new year.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cold start thanks to our cold front that passed through yesterday! Get ready for a chilly day today as clouds stay stubborn across the region. Highs will likely only make it into the mid 40s today. There won't be enough moisture to bring any sort of rain, but it will stay rather cloudy through the afternoon. As skies clear later on tonight, lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s area-wide. Bring in the pets and the plants and make sure outdoor faucets and pipes are covered! It will still remain chilly during the day Tuesday as we only reach the mid 50s, but the sunshine should make it feel nicer.

Moving forward, the upper-level ridge takes back over bringing a warm-up to start the new year with 70s expected New Year's day and 80s expected Friday! We'll see another cold front Saturday but it won't be as strong as this past one, and even the one behind that by next week won't be as strong either. It looks like the new year will start on a warm note.

Have a good Monday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

