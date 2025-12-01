Chilly, cloudy, and a little damp for your Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will only make it into the mid 40s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Once skies clear tonight, we'll see the potential for a light freeze across Central Texas.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Staying chilly today with highs only reaching the mid 40s.

Light rain showers possible through the day, mainly before lunch.

Light freeze likely tonight.

Warming up again before a second cold front late this week.

Good morning! It's starting off cold today with lows in the 30s and the 40s! Some light rain showers will be possible, mainly before lunch. Some light showers will still remain possible in the afternoon, with the best chances of rain overall today east of I-35. Skies will begin clearing from west to east this evening, eventually allowing for radiational cooling overnight. That will send temperatures into the 20s and 30s by morning with a light freeze possible. This shouldn't be a pipe-busting freeze, but you'll want to bring in pets, plants, and wrap your outdoor faucets.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s Tuesday, with even warmer conditions possible Wednesday. Another cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday bringing highs back down into the 40s with another cold rain possible. Expect numbers to warm into the 60s for the weekend and yet another front could be on the way early next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather