Chilly again tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — We officially had our first freeze Monday morning at 29°. That tied the record low for the date set back in 1950. Tonight shouldn't be quite as cold, but we will still bottom out in the 30s in the morning. Sunshine and gusty southerly winds Tuesday should start a warming trend across the region as highs get into the low 70s.

Temperatures will continue to go up Wednesday into the upper 70s. We will make it into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday afternoons. Clouds will be on the increase Friday as our next storm system moves into Texas.

The weekend system will likely bring rain chances back to the area, but the main question is when will that happen? We are going to center it around Sunday right now, but it could come in a bit faster or slower in future model runs. There could be a chance for storms, but how strong they are will depend on time of day and how dynamic the system will be, so we will iron that out over the next few days. Stay tuned!