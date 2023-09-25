Chance of storms tonight and Monday

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot day across Central Texas with temperatures in the upper 90s and a few triple digits. Portions of Central Texas are in heat advisory today, heat index values up to 110°, that is expected to expire tonight.

Speaking of tonight, we will see the chance for some showers and storms across the area. A few of those storms may be a bit strong to severe with strong winds and hail being the major threats.

Not everyone will see rain but hopefully we can get some more back into the area. Showers and storms may linger into Monday and we will hold onto a chance tomorrow as well.

The weather pattern will quiet down just a bit for the rest of the week. A cold front is swinging through today and we will see temperatures a little closer to normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Keep and eye to the sky and we will track the potential for storms through tonight and tomorrow.

Stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather