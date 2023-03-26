Chance of showers tomorrow

25 WEATHER — It has been another picture perfect day across the area with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There have been some showers down in the Brazos Valley but expect those to taper off throughout the day.

Some changes are on the way, rain chances will increase this week. Showers possible tomorrow and Tuesday but the better chance of this much needed rain shaping up to push through Thursday and into Friday. Showers and we can't rule out possible storms. We are still a few days away so things may change, we will continue to track this system as we get closer.

As far as temperatures go this week, we will see them closer to normal tomorrow but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit cooler in the 60s. Temperatures will rebound be the latter part of the week.

The weather pattern will calm down again next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of today!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather