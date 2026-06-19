Chance for scattered storms before Father's Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front has passed through Waco and what a difference it has made. It feel nearly 40 degrees cooler today than yesterday... wow! A morning batch of storms west of I-35 tok a sharp turn northward and passed over Dallas. But the cold front still came through and left temperatures in the low- to mid- 70s (better than the 110+ heat index yesterday)! A few spotty thunderstorms are possible nearest the I-45 corridor and the Brazos Valley where that front has lost it's momentum and will likely stall out.

Some models pop a few thunderstorms very late tonight (around midnight), but with the energy worked over and the temperatures down so sharply, I'm not confident we'll see much of anything. With that being said... I think the atmosphere will recover Saturday for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Mostly east of I-35, but possible some storms get to Highway-281.

As for temperatures... that too will start to recover. Low-90s for Saturday with Heat Advisories still going for the Brazos Valley as the heat index will still be near 100°.

Sunday (Father's Day) and Monday will be much hotter. Mid-90s with very high humidity for all of Central Texas. That means the heat index will start climbing up to 105 and beyond starting Sunday and could stay all of next week with nearly zero rain chances.

Sunday... by the way is the first day of summer. The summer solstice happening at 3:24am Central Time. Waco gets 14 hours and 12 minutes of daylight, making our longest daytime of the year.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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