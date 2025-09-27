Chamber of Commerce weather continues this weekend!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Lows overnight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with dry and pleasant weather expected for Sunday as highs climb to near 90.
THE BREAKDOWN:
- Sunshine continues this weekend.
- Highs will be at or near normal.
- Cool and nice mornings.
- Humidity climbs this coming week.
Happy Saturday! Hope you have enjoyed this nice weather with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and morning lows in the upper 50s. A weak chunk of energy will move in Monday bringing more cloud cover, but does not bring us any rain chances. Heading into next week, humidity will increase a bit slowly bringing up morning lows. No meaningful weather systems look to move in this week, but there may be some the following week. Stay tuned!
Meteorologist Josh Johns
