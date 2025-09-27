Chamber of Commerce weather continues this weekend!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Lows overnight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with dry and pleasant weather expected for Sunday as highs climb to near 90.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunshine continues this weekend.

Highs will be at or near normal.

Cool and nice mornings.

Humidity climbs this coming week.

Happy Saturday! Hope you have enjoyed this nice weather with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and morning lows in the upper 50s. A weak chunk of energy will move in Monday bringing more cloud cover, but does not bring us any rain chances. Heading into next week, humidity will increase a bit slowly bringing up morning lows. No meaningful weather systems look to move in this week, but there may be some the following week. Stay tuned!

