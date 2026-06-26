Central Texas almost drought free, but drier and hotter days are ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans will continue to see hot and humid conditions as the heat dome sits in place. Storms that develop to the north may clip the area but any rain will typically be minimal and dissipate quickly. Generally we are looking at slim to no rain chances until we get into late next week.

High temperatures will continue to rise and an increase in humidity will bring feels like temperatures to about 105 degrees on Sunday with air temperatures hitting the upper 90s. I expect temperatures to climb very close to 100 degrees on Monday. The positive side of this sweltering weekend is that a southerly breeze will come in at 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. That should help provide a little relief from the heat.

Monday and Tuesday a thicker plume of Saharan dust will enter Central Texas. It can create some pretty sunsets. Those with extremely sensitive allergies or respiratory issues may wish to keep this in mind.

Rain chances arrive late next week. We could see an isolated storm Thursday or Friday, but overall we are primarily dry through this week. The latest drought monitor has about 97% of Central Texas in the clear. Only small portions of Navarro and Freemont counties have minor drought conditions. In the Brazos Valley only south Robertson county has minor drought conditions remaining.

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