Calm Easter morning, afternoon storms/showers possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Easter! This morning we are off to a cloudy start but chances for rain will be low during the morning hours, so if you are heading to church or have an egg hunt to attend, there shouldn't be too many issues. Our highs will remain in the upper 70s today and as we head into the afternoon, we could start to see some showers and even storms start to develop.

These could develop around lunch time, starting in our Northern counties and then heading Southeast. As of right now, the severe threat seems low but one or two could be possible of some small hail. Storms will remain a possibility throughout the rest of our afternoon. We will remain in the upper 70s through Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather