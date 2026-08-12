Burn bans expand with hot, dry and breezy conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS — The burn ban in Central Texas has expanded to include Hamilton and Leon counties. On Tuesday, Bell county joined the group which also includes, Hill, McLennan, Freestone, Limestone, Navarro, Robertson, Falls, San Saba, Mills and Burnet. At this point, only Coryell, Lampasas and Bosque counties are not under a burn ban.

The prolonged heat, lack of rain and abundant sunshine has significantly dried out vegetation. Mix this week's breezy conditions into the mix and it becomes a high threat for fires. Most of Central Texas has now fallen into the high fire danger category.

With occasional isolated storms gracing the Brazos Valley from the sea breeze and most recently a disturbance in the Gulf, the threat is not as significant in that area. However, don't let lower air temperatures fool you. The feels-like temperature will still reach 104 degrees due to the humidity.

Expect temperatures in Waco and Killeen to reach 100 degrees all week with feels like temperatures near 105. We could see heat advisories issued. Most of Central Texas will hit around 100 degrees for the high. However, even without advisories residents should treat the heat with respect. Meaning, staying hydrated and not leaving any pets or people in cars while running an errand, for any length of time.

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