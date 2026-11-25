A cold air mass is in the atmosphere, and it's creating dry and freezing temperatures for most of our western counties this morning. We could see a little frost in those counties due to the light rain we received in select areas of Central Texas yesterday. Most areas that received rain accumulated about a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

Morning lows are in the low 30s to the west and mid 30s along the I-35 corridor and mid to upper 30s in the Brazos Valley. We will warm to the 50s in the afternoon, with sunshine and a breeze. It will feel a bit colder due to the wind chill. By the weekend, we return to the 70s. Rain stays away through the weekend and the beginning of next week,

FREEZE WARNINGS WEDNESDAY MORNING: This morning through 9 a.m. San Saba, Coryell, Burnet, Lampasas, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro could see temperatures drop to 27 degrees, although they will likely hover near 30 degrees. These counties are expected to receive another freeze warning tonight and into Thanksgiving morning, with slightly cooler temperatures possible.

FREEZE WARNINGS WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING: All counties mentioned above and extended to include McLennan, Bell, Milam, Robertson, Leon, Freestone, Limestone, and Falls.

FREEZE WATCH: Brazos Valley for Wednesday into Thursday morning, including Burleson, Madison and Brazos County. Temperatures could reach 32 degrees.

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