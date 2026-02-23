Brrr! Winter returns for Monday.. but not for long

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are walking up to a winter morning. Temperatures briefly dipped below freezing around our counties, with the Brazos valley faring a bit warmer than the rest of Central Texas.

Those chilly temperatures will eventually subside, making way for a cool and sunny afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow morning will be another cold wake up with temperatures sinking to the 30s. However, Tuesday afternoon brings in a southerly flow with sustained winds around 20 mph and gusts in to the 30s.

With extremely low dew points creating a dry atmosphere, the strong southerly flow will increase our fire risk from moderate to high, and very high throughout the afternoon.

Residents should use caution when dealing with open flames or tools that create sparks. The south winds will also help funnel in warmer air. Expect high temperatures to reach the 70s. Wednesday will be our warmest day of teh week as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

