Bring your water bottle to holiday festivities

CENTRAL TEXAS — It is going to be a hot and humid holiday weekend. Temperatures will run in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will fall from the 70s to the 60s this afternoon. That will bring the feels like temperature to around 101 degrees.

The Brazos Valley is receiving more humidity due to the sea breeze from the Gulf. That is raising the heat index significantly. Air temperatures may be in the mid to upper 90s but the feels like temperatures will be closer to 105 degrees. The sea breeze is also creating an opportunity for afternoon pop-up isolated storms. We have seen this pattern over the last few days and I expect to see at least one isolated storm develop. It won't last long but may be a welcome relief from the heat.

Chances remain so low for a shower on Sunday night or Monday that I have left it out of the forecast. Most of us will remain completely dry this weekend.

For all holiday celebrations and the "Fourth on the Brazos" fireworks party, make sure you bring your water bottle. At 8 pm it will be 94 degrees with a feels-like temperature of 100. Expect a hot, mostly sunny and humid holiday weekend with a gentle breeze around 15 mph.

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