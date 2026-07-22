Bring the Water Bottle! Extreme Heat for Central Texas and the Brazos

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will mark the hottest day of the year so far. Expect air temperatures to reach 104 degrees in Waco and surrounding areas, with a feels-like temperature of around 110 degrees.

Wednesday's conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Heat Warning for the following counties in Central Texas: McLennan, Falls, Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Milam, Freestone, Robertson and Navarro. All of the Brazos Valley is under an Extreme Heat Warning. This means air temperatures are expected to reach at least 105 degrees or feels-like temperatures could reach 110 degrees. The following Central Texas counties are under a heat advisory: San Saba, Mills, Lampasas, Burnet and Williamson. These areas are expected to reach at least 103 degrees or feel like 105 degrees.

It is very important to stay hydrated and take "cooling off" breaks if you will be outside this afternoon. Also, remember to avoid leaving people or pets in your car when running errands. In these conditions, vehicles can become deadly within minutes, even with the windows rolled down. Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week, but we will continue to see temperatures of 100 degrees for the next ten days. This will likely prompt at minimum, a heat advisory on a daily basis.

This afternoon there is a slight possibility for rain in Central Texas in the early evening, but a better opportunity for the Brazos Valley. This is due to the added moisture from Tropical Storm Bertha in the Gulf mixing with the sea breeze. Bertha is churning west as a weak Tropical Storm and hugging the northern Gulf coast of Louisiana. She will weaken significantly the closer she gets to Texas. Bertha is on track to lose tropical storm qualities by the time she gets to Texas. Because of shear, friction and drier air on the north side of the storm, by the time the remnants of Bertha get to Central Texas, it will produce very little rain in our area. Therefore we have forecasted only a 20% chance of showers on Friday.

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