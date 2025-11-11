Breezy Veterans Day incoming!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon as winds really start to crank again. We could see southwest winds around 15-25mph with gusts potentially as high as 30mph. This will lead to high fire danger.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Southwest winds bring warmer air, high fire danger today.

Temperatures climb into the 80s for the second half of the week.

Storm chances return this weekend.

Good morning! We're seeing another chilly start across Central Texas as winds have remained light overnight. Expect those winds to really crank up again this afternoon. Southwest winds will near 25mph and gust above 30, leading to a high to very high fire danger across the area. Any fires that can form will spread rapidly, so don't burn. South winds will remain breezy through the rest of the week bringing highs back up into the 80s.

A storm system will move over the Lone Star State at some point this weekend into early next week. When it does, it could bring a round of showers and storms. Models have really waffled back and forth over the last 24 hours regarding the timing. That timing will be key to determining which day has the best chance of rain, but for now, I've left rain chances from Saturday through Monday. Don't expect a washout this weekend, but monitor as we hone down the forecast.

Have a great Veteran's Day and thanks to all who have served!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather