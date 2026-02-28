Breezy Sunday makes for a great kite flying day

CENTRAL TEXAS — This warm and breezy Saturday will extend into Sunday. However it will be slightly breezier on Sunday. Warm temperatures will remain with the increased influx of southerly winds. Expect sustained wind flow up to 20 mph with some gusts coming in at 25 mph. The strongest breeze will be in the afternoon, making for a fun day to fly a kite. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain is not in the forecast for this weekend.

As we move into the work week a cold front is looking more like it will stay mostly to the north of us. Temperatures should cool a bit but will remain warm. Winds will increase on Tuesday as the pressure gradient tightens. Temperatures will remain warm and comfortable.

The next opportunity for rain will come mid week, with Wednesday being the likely candidate for scattered showers. We could see additional rain as we progress into next weekend. But even if mother nature decides to grace us with precipitation during this drought, we would likely have intermittent periods without rain. Temperatures are expected to remain warm and above average for the next 10 days.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.