Breezy Monday with above average temps returning

CENTRAL TEXAS — A warming trend is underway in Central Texas. Morning temperatures are landing in the mid 60s with afternoon highs hitting the mid to upper 80s. That is ten to 15 degrees above the normal. These above average temperatures will continue throughout the work week.

The first opportunity for rain will arrive late Wednesday with a cold front. A few strong storms are possible overnight or Thursday. Breezy southerly winds are on tap, which will help pump in the warmer air and lift temperatures to the upper 80s. Sustained winds will run between 10 at 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday will likely show the strongest winds with gusts up to 30 mph ahead on the cold front. It will also feel a bit humid this week and dew points rise and pacific moisture returns to the area.

Wednesday front will likely arrive in the evening with most of the precipitation coming Thursday. Saturday's front will drop temperatures more significantly and cool us off for Easter Sunday, with cloud coverage and highs teetering around 70 degrees.

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