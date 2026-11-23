CENTRAL TEXAS — We are kicking off the work week a bit cooler thanks to a cold front over the weekend. Central Texans woke up to temperatures in the mid 40s this morning. We will see partly sunny skies with temperatures rising to the upper 50s around most of the area with a few spots including Waco, reaching 60 degrees. Winds out of the north will create gusts up to 25 mph for the next couple of days. When factoring the wind chill it should feel a few degrees cooler if you are caught in those gusts.

Enjoy today because temperatures drop further by tomorrow morning. Most areas dip to the low 40s and upper 30s. Tuesday there is a 30% chance of showers as a chilly storm from the four corners area makes its way into Central Texas. The rain will be light and start in the morning and continue on and off. However, many areas will only experience heavy cloud coverage. But everyone will feel this system's impact as temperatures drop.

Tuesday's high will drop to the low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the coldest wake-ups with low temperatures teetering near the freezing mark. This means you should cover sensitive plants and care for animals starting Tuesday morning through Friday morning, with a strong emphasis Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning. By Friday afternoon high temperatures return to the 60s and continue to rise. Sunday could send us back to the 70s. Morning lows will likely stay in the 40s.

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