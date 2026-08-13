Breezy conditions, burn bans and fire danger hit Thursday's hot forecast

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hot and moderately humid conditions are on tap for Thursday, Expect temperatures to hit 101 degrees in Waco. Area along the I-35 corridor will be similar. The feels like temperature will land around 100 degrees in weater counties, about 105 along the I-35 corridor and a few degrees highrer in the Brazos Valley due to the uptick in humidity from the sea breeze.

Thursday will be the breeziest day of the week with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph. Friday will be breezy as well, but the wind will subside as we move into the weekend. Humidity will also take a dip on Sunday.

With the increase in wind, the fire danger level is high for most of Central Texas today and Friday. Also Lampasas has joined the burn ban list and Bell County has left it. It now includes McLennan, Hill, Leon, Robertson, Navarro, Freestone, Limestone, Mills, Burnet, San Saba, Hamilton, Madison and Falls.

No rain is in the forecast the next ten days, and temperatures will remain around 100 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Atlantic, making it the third named storm of the season. It will not be a factor for the United States.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.