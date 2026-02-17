Breezy and Warm Afternoon

Central Texans are waking up to a mild morning. Breezy conditions with a southerly wind will bring gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. The cloud coverage will move east and clearer skies will arrives. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s with some areas hitting the low 80s.

The Brazos Valley is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Brazos, Burleson and Grimes counties are included in the advisory. Visibility is decent for drivers but commuters should be on the watch for low lying patchy areas.

Drier conditions are on tap for the next few days. Relative humidity may drop as low as 15%. Moisture returns to the atmosphere on Friday but it will supply very little opportunity for rain. A cool down begins this weekend with high temperatures falling to the 60s.