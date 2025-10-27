Blustery cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon

25 EVENING WEATHER — Fall is finally coming! Tonight, we will still be ahead of the front with mild lows in the upper 60s. Our cold front will not arrive until around lunchtime, so we will likely see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s early Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for the drive home with northwest winds of 20-30mph with higher gusts. There could be an isolated shower or two across our eastern and southeastern counties, but rain chances are only around 20%. It will stay breezy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday look mostly sunny and windy with gusts up to 40mph possible. Highs will be much cooler and below normal in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will still feel very much like fall. Highs will be in the mid 60s Thursday and in the low 70s Friday for Halloween. Trick-or-treating is looking great with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s Friday evening. We will continue with a slow warming trend Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will still be in the low 70s, but we should see upper 70s Sunday. There could be a slight chance of rain Saturday, but it will be nothing like last weekend.