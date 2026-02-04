Big warm up on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — A weak cold front passed through the area yesterday, and that cooled highs into the low 60s Thursday. Tonight, it will stay chilly, with lows in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. This will be the end of the below normal temperatures for awhile, as a big warming trend is on the way.

Thursday looks nice and sunny with highs around 70°. It gets even warmer Friday as highs soar into the upper 70s to near 80°! If you have outdoor plans this weekend, well, they are a go. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days. We may see a few more clouds Sunday, but no rain is expected.

That may change a bit next week as a slight chance of showers works into the area Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it will still be warm for this time of year with highs remaining in the 70s.

