Below normal for the first weekend of November

25 WEATHER — Get ready for a nice night across the area! Temperatures will fall through the 60s into the 50s this evening under mostly clear skies. Clouds will move in Saturday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. A few showers may pop up here and there, but it does not look like a repeat of last Saturday. The sunshine returns in full effect Sunday with highs around 70°.

Next week will bring a warming trend to the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, but the low 80s are expected Wednesday through Friday. It will be dry with mostly sunny skies each day.

Have a fun and safe weekend!