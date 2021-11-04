Below average temps for the next few days

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold start to our morning today, temperatures started in the mid 40s throughout Central Texas and we expect a cooler afternoon as well. For our late morning and early afternoon, expect some cloud cover but drier air will help to erode that cover and bring a little bit of sunshine as we end the day. It won't be enough to offset the cool air though as highs will only get into the mid to upper 50s.

As we head into tomorrow morning, things are going to get even cooler. We could see temps in the mid to upper 30s during our morning hours with a frost advisory for Freestone and Leon county. But, we will see a lot more sunshine on Friday, which will put us in the mid to upper 60s.

More seasonal average temperatures on the way for the weekend as we reach the low to upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions!

Have a great Thursday!

Bayne Froney

25 First Alert Weather

