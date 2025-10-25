Beautiful Sunday on tap following a wet Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Plenty of sunshine will be in place with light winds and temperatures in the upper 70s for Sunday. We're keeping an eye on a stronger front set to arrive Tuesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Weekend rainfall totaled more than 2 inches in many locations.

Sunshine expected for Sunday.

Another cold front comes Tuesday.

We saw a decent round of showers and storms Saturday to add onto our totals from Friday night. Activity will slowly clear out through the evening leading to clear skies for Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. South winds draw up warmer air into Monday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A strong cold front is set to push through the area Tuesday bringing a small chance of rain. This is the fall front we have been looking for! We'll see highs drop into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the 40s through the end of the week! We'll slowly warm back into the 80s by early next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather