Beautiful Sunday on tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Expect warming temperatures this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice weather continues this weekend into the work week.

Warming trend through the week.

Potential for cold front later next weekend.

Happy Saturday! We've seen some showers through the afternoon thanks to a storm system bringing a weak cold front. Expect shower activity to taper tonight as skies clear. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for temperatures to fall into the low 40s overnight. Remember, the sun will come up earlier as you lose an hour of sleep as we fall back into standard time. That also means your high will occur earlier in the day, reaching the low 70s Sunday.

We'll see a slow warm-up take place through the week with sunny skies and winds turning breezy out of the south. This will lead to 80s by the weekend, with a cold front possible next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather