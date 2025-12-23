Balmy holiday week continues Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We'll start off with near-record warmth to start the day, and could end it with another record in jeopardy this afternoon as we climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

More 70s and 80s today.

Record highs in jeopardy at times this week.

Next cold front arrives Sunday.

Closer to normal to start next week.

Good morning! Yesterday we broke a record high as we climbed to 79 at Waco Regional. We're starting off where we left off yesterday afternoon, as temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s. If we don't cool off below 66 at the airport, we'll see a record warm start to the morning. The last time it was this warm was in the 1920s, when we started off at 66. The warm start to the morning will propel us to a warm finish in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another record could break if we break into more sunshine. The record today is 81.

Christmas Eve won't be record breaking, but that's only because the record is in the 90s! We'll still see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with south and southwest breezes hanging around. Morning lows will be in the 60s.

By far the warmest day looks to be Friday as many of us will reach the mid 80s. We'll finally see a switch Sunday as a cold front arrives. There may be some isolated showers or storms along that front, but coverage will be very low. Behind that front, highs fall into the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s. That's closer to where we should be this time of year.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.