Back to triple digits this weekend

A cooler afternoon ahead in the upper 90s. Some isolated showers are possible but any rain will be short-lived and not enough to help out our drought. We will get warmer heading into the weekend with highs reaching the low triple digits.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-100s by Tuesday, but the second half of next week will bring about some changes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility on Thursday, bringing in some slightly cooler air. A handful of storms could stick around into next weekend as well. That should keep our highs in the 90s. We'll keep an eye on these systems over the next few days.

