Back to the same forecast day in and day out

25 EVENING WEATHER — Now that the cold front has moved out of the area, it's back to pretty much the same weather day in and day out through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday of next week.

It may get a bit hotter late next week with highs getting back into the low to mid 90s. There are some model runs that show a stronger front trying to move closer to Central Texas in about 10-15 days, but that is still a loooong way out. Just sit back and enjoy the calm weather for now.