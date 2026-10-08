Back to the 90s in Central Texas, Isaias becomes first hurricane

CENTRAL TEXAS — Cool mornings and hot afternoons are on tap for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley into the weekend. Low humidity and mostly sunny skies will provide a comfortable but hot day.

Expect morning lows in the 60s, lunchtime hitting the low 80s, and highs hovering around 90 degrees in the late afternoon. Winds will be on the low to average side. The next opportunity for rain arrives toward the end of next week as a front approaches Central Texas.

Hurricane Isaias has formed in the Gulf. Isaias is the first hurricane of the 2026 hurricane season and becomes the latest to develop on the Atlantic side in 121 years.

Isaias is expected to make landfall late Friday evening or Saturday between the Florida Panhandle and the boot of Louisiana, likely as a category one hurricane or a Tropical Storm. Isaias will not affect Central Texas. It will bring storm surge, strong winds, heavy rain, and possibly tornadoes to the southeastern states.

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