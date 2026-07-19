Back to normal July heat this week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — After an odd July week of weather that saw historic flooding in Texas's Hill Country and even our fair share of rainy days and flooding moments... the overall weather pattern dries out fast and stays that way. In fact, not a drop of rain to fall over the next 10-plus days.

So it's back to normal July heat from here on out. Highs will be in the mid-90s on Sunday, then upper 90s to low 100s all of next week. Usually, after a massive amount of rain in the region like this, we tend to not get into the 100s often. But the quick dry out may override that. That, plus, the average high temperature in Waco is 98 degrees so only 2-degrees above average does put us at 100 so this is not out of the question. I'm looking at Wednesday of next week... and the following weekend as being the days most likely to hit 100 degrees.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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