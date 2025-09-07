Back to hot this September week

25 EVENING WEATHER — After seeing some rain over the past 24 to 36 hours, it appears we will be drying out in the week to come. Tonight will bring decreasing clouds with nice lows in the mid 60s Monday morning. Monday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

It will continue to heat up this week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day. Highs will be in the lower 90s Tuesday, but we should see the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday.

This next weekend is not looking nearly as cool as this past weekend. Highs should remain in the mid 90s with lows in the low 70s. It could be awhile before we see more rain chances across the region.