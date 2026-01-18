Average temps this week...Showers possible Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — This week should be decent, especially to start off the week. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. It will be mostly sunny Monday with highs around 60 degrees. Clouds roll in Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Shower chances increase through the day Wednesday as a disturbance moves across the southern half of Texas. Rain amounts look light, but we will take what we can get. Highs will make it into the upper 50s. It will stay mostly cloudy Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with lows in the 40s.

Now to the very interesting part of the forecast. The models have come in with a much more wintry pattern 6-10 days from now. There is, and will be, a lot of social media click bait out there talking about this possibility. Here is what we know...there is a favorable pattern for colder air to make it into Texas and there could be some moisture associated with it. Looking at pattern recognition for winter weather here in Central Texas, there is some support for this potential. With that said, there will be A LOT of changes between now and next weekend with placement of the colder air, upper level energy, and moisture. I have lowered temperatures significantly with a chance for showers/mix next weekend, but we need to get much closer to the event to start nailing any specifics down. This is something to watch at this point and not to get to excited about just yet. Patience...stay tuned!

