August heatwave

25 WEATHER — The heat will be on full blast as we make our way through the rest of this week and on into next week. Highs will be around 100° Thursday and Friday, 102-103° this weekend, around 104° Monday, and back near 100° again for the rest of next week. Rain chances are not in the forecast over the next ten days at this point. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.