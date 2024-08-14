Watch Now
August heatwave

Highs at or just over 100°
25 WEATHER — The heat will be on full blast as we make our way through the rest of this week and on into next week. Highs will be around 100° Thursday and Friday, 102-103° this weekend, around 104° Monday, and back near 100° again for the rest of next week. Rain chances are not in the forecast over the next ten days at this point. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!

