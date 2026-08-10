August continues...

25 EVENING WEATHER — We still have over half of the month of August to go, and it will feel every bit like it over the next couple of weeks as the heat dome sizzles Texas.

Tonight, a few storms may creep into the Brazos Valley this evening, but most areas will be dry. Other than that, highs all week will be around 100° with lows in the mid to upper 70s. We may see clouds from time to time, but no significant rain is expected.

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