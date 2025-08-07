August being August

25 EVENING WEATHER — The August heat continues, but at least it is normal heat around here. It will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 70s. We are looking at our hottest day this week Friday as highs climb to around 99° in the afternoon. Heat index values will likely be around 103-105°.

The weekend looks hot, but we may take a couple of degrees off our high temperatures. We should be around 97° Saturday and 95° Sunday. There will be a few clouds around, but no rain is expected.

As we work into next week, there could be a slight change on the way. Isolated storms chances look to be back Monday through Wednesday. It still looks hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.